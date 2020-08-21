A Section Of Outer Ring Road To Be Closed On Sunday

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced that a section of Outer Ring road will be closed on Sunday, August 23, from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Through a notice on Twitter, KURA indicated that the move is to allow the installation of a footbridge truss.

“We wish to notify the general public that outer ring road will be closed at Nairobi river on Sunday, August 23, 2020 as from 8 AM to 2 PM to allow installation of a footbridge truss,” reads the notice in part.

Thika bound traffic are requested to use Mutarakwa road- Komarock road to join Outer Ring Road at Kariobangi roundabout. Nairobi bound traffic, on the other hand, are advised to use Jogoo road and Mumias Road.

According to the authority, the move is aimed to intensify and enhance the connectivity of urban road network.

