A Section Of Outer Ring Road To Be Closed On Sunday

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced that a section of Outer Ring road will be closed on Sunday, August 23, from 8 AM to 2 PM.
Through a notice on Twitter, KURA indicated that the move is to allow the installation of a footbridge truss.
“We wish to notify the general public that outer ring road will be closed at Nairobi river on Sunday, August 23, 2020 as from 8 AM to 2 PM to allow installation of a footbridge truss,” reads the notice in part.
Thika bound traffic are requested to use Mutarakwa road- Komarock road to join Outer Ring Road at Kariobangi roundabout. Nairobi bound traffic, on the other hand, are advised to use Jogoo road and Mumias Road.
Road Closure @Ma3Route
— Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) (@KURAroads) August 21, 2020
According to the authority, the move is aimed to intensify and enhance the connectivity of urban road network.
