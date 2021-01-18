A Section Of KU Alumni Celebrates Death Of “Cruel” Prof. Andanje Mwisukha

“Tributes pour in for fallen …” is a common headline in local blogs and mainstream media whenever a high profile individual passes on.

While some of the tributes are genuine, some say good things just to appease the dead.

With technologies available in the world today, it’s easier for people to express their feelings and get attention, thanks to social media.

Some of the negative sentiments often never get to headlines or in stories.

The death of Kenyatta University Academic Registrar Prof Andanje Mwisukha is one of the relatable cases, where one is cursed even in their death.

The don passed away on Saturday.

“We have learnt with profound sorrow the sudden death of Prof. Andanje Mwisukha the registrar Academic. Prof. Andanje passed on yesterday at 9:30pm while undergoing treatment at The Nairobi Hospital,” a memo released by KU Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina read.

Whereas his colleagues described the professor as a diligent and good man, a section of Kenyatta University alumni said otherwise.

In the now viral posts, the former KU students described Prof Mwisukha as a cruel man who ruined many lives.

Many, who celebrated his death, the lecturer suspended and expelled students without due process. They described him as a heartless man, whose actions are the reason some former KU students are suffering today.

“He has gone to face Gods #Disciplinary_Committee. He shuttered many dreams and pulled down many rising stars, I have never seen people happy of someone’s demise but today I have, despite everything prof, receive my sincere forgiveness, may you have a #FAIR_JUDGEMENT. To Dr Edwin Gimode God has still given you time to change and ask for forgiveness to the many comrades that are having it rough in the streets courtesy of you, ” a former KU student wrote in one of the university’s Facebook groups.

“He was the reason as to why I pray every day together with my mother, he suspended, discontinued and expelled thousands of future generations. May the good Lord be with him, ” another former student said.

Others, however, chose not to publicly criticize the late professor but warned other lecturers with similar characters to “change for the better”.

“It is un-African to celebrate or mourn the dead in a mockery manner however those of similar character as of the late Prof. should rethink. Those who hold these high-end Public offices should strive to assist those who seek the assistance of those respective offices (Yote ni vanity). Having said this, Prof had sought an audience with me and unconditionally expressed his sympathy for what befell me then. Human is to err and as Christian and he who hold dearly African culture and values, I ask God Almighty to comfort his family and relatives. May his soul rest in eternal peace, ” said Domnick Orwa.

