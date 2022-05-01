A Defiant Ruto Responds After Uhuru’s Scathing Attack

Deputy President William Ruto insists President Uhuru Kenyatta is to blame for the challenges facing the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, the country’s second in command linked the current problems including the high cost of living to his ‘isolation’ from government.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader claimed the people the president had assigned, what used to be his responsibilities, had failed the Head of State, hence the current troubles.

Ruto was responding to Uhuru’s remarks earlier today that he had neglected his duties to engage in early campaigns.

“Sorry to my boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibility and ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably.

According to the UDA presidential candidate, the handshake between the President and opposition leader Raila Odinga derailed the Jubilee government’s Big 4 Agenda and also contributed to the infights that resulted in the ‘death’ of the once-solid Jubilee party.

Also Read: Uhuru Lashes Out At Ruto Over Criticism on Kenya’s Cost of Living [Video]

The Big Four Agenda was unveiled by President Kenyatta in December 2017 as part of the Jubilee administration’s development blueprint.

Ruto said if the President needs his assistance he is available to help.

“They bangled our Big 4 [Agenda], killed our party & wasted your 2nd term. Wao ni bure kabisa. Boss, am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly the last cabinet was 2 yrs ago,” he tweeted.

SORRY my Boss.I FEEL your pain.Those you ASSIGNED my RESPONSIBILITIES & 'project' mzee have let you DOWN miserably.They bangled our BIG4,killed our party & wasted your 2ND term.Wao ni bure kabisa.Boss,am AVAILABLE.Just a PHONE call away.Sadly last CABINET was 2yrs ago.

Yule No.2 pic.twitter.com/gahcHOSfsI — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 1, 2022

Ruto has severally claimed that his roles as Uhuru’s principal assistant were assigned to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i after the 2017 polls.

A rebellious deputy

Earlier, Uhuru, while speaking during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, called out the country’s second in command over what he termed as sustained rebellion.

In a direct dress down, the Head of State took issue with Ruto’s constant criticism of the country’s economy, saying he had failed to offer any assistance to help him govern the country better.

Citing the Russian-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, President Kenyatta indicated some of the circumstances that have made the lives of many Kenyans hard were beyond his control.

He defended his support for Odinga as the next President, arguing he has been helpful than the DP.

Also Read: Isaac Mwaura’s New Role In Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza After Nomination Shocker

“Where were you when I needed you? When Covid-19 came here and Kenyans were in trouble, I needed someone to help me but you chose to go to the markets to incite people against me. Insults won’t help you,” said the President.

He suggested Ruto should have relinquished his role and given him the freedom to choose another person to help him lead the country.

The President was reacting to Ruto’s recent criticism of the high cost of living which has been made worse by the fuel crisis in the country.

According to Ruto, the fuel shortage is a result of collusion between cartels and “incompetent public officials”.

“The current state of affairs is a clear manifestation of the vestiges of conflict of interest and state capture that is now pervasive in all sectors of our economy. Kenyans want an end to this issue of conflict of interest and state capture,” the presidential hopeful said last month while accusing the government of being insensitive to the plight of millions of Kenyans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...