99 Patients Admitted In ICU As Covid-19 Cases Rise By 218

Kenya has announced 218 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,577 samples were tested The country’s caseload is now at 179,293.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 8.5%with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,907,096.

Of the new cases, 272 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners. 151 are females and 132 males. The youngest is a two-year-old baby while the oldest is 92 years.

Sadly, 9 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 3,456.

Also, 73 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 12 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 122,704.

A total of 1,106 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,488 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 99 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen.

17 patients are under observation. Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 107 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 88, Kisii 33, Uasin Gishu 26, Kisumu 24, Mombasa 19, Siaya 15, Homa bay 10, Busia 10, Nandi 10, Meru 7, Kilifi 6, Kakamega 6, Nakuru 5, Narok 3, Kiambu, Kwale, Machakos, Taita Taveta and Bungoma 2 cases each, Murang’a, Nyamira, Nyeri, Bomet, Lamu, Turkana, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kajiado and Kericho 1 case each.

