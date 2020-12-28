98 Recover From COVID-19 As 6 More Succumb

Kenya has announced 69 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 1,987 in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 95,992.

On a sad note, 6 more patients have succumbed to the virus raising the cumulative fatalities in Kenya to 1,664.

Consequently, another 98 patients have recovered. 21 in hospital and 77 at home, raising the total number of recoveries to 77,521.

From the new cases, 53 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners. Gender wise, 40 are males and 29 are females.

The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 86 years old.

Currently, there are 673 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,386 on home-based isolation and care.

34 patients are in ICU, 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplementary oxygen. Four are on observation.

Another 31 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 24 are in the general wards. Seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 44, Busia, Mombasa and Kilifi 5 cases each, Kajiado three, Machakos, Meru, Nyamira, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Kitui and Nakuru with one case each.

