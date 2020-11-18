957 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Confirmed

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 957 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,559. The country’s caseload is now at 72,686.

On a sad note, 11 patients have ideally succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,313.

through a press statement, the CS further announced that 2,616 patients have also recovered and discharged bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 49,878.

Of the positive cases, 908 are Kenyans and 49 are foreigners. Ideally, 569 are male and 388 are female, while the youngest case is a two-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 94 years.

Currently, 1,191 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,000 are on home-based isolation and care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 89 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 72 are in the general wards, while 17 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 368 cases, Nyeri 53, Kitui 41, Kiambu 40, Kisumu 37, Nyandarua 35, Mombasa 34, Uasin Gishu 34, Kakamega 33, Homa Bay 31, Nakuru 28, Machakos, Kericho and Makueni counties all recorded 21 cases, Kirinyaga 19, Kajiado 18, Siaya 18, Embu 18, Isiolo 15, Narok 13, Nandi 10, Laikipia 9 while Kilifi and Marsabit had seven cases each.

Garissa reported five cases, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Taita Taveta 4, West Pokot 3, Kwale 2 while Migori, Busia, Samburu and Turkana had 1 case each.

Earlier, acting director of health Patrick Amoth revealed that managing an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient cost approximately Sh21,000 per day.

Further, Amoth stated that severe cases cost Sh51,684 per day on average while critical (ICU) cases cost Sh71,283 per day.

“65 percent of these costs are contributed by PPEs,” he said.

