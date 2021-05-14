933,436 Kenyans Vaccinated As Covid-19 Cases Rise By 392

933,436 Kenyans have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 disease, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Of those vaccinated, 284,411 are aged 58 years and above, 162,396 are health workers, 146,538 are Teachers, 79,906 are Security Officers and 261,185 are others.

The country’s Covid-19 caseload is now at 165,112 after 392 tested positive from a sample size of 3,668.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are at 1,737,168 with the positivity rate now at 10.7%.

Sadly, 8 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 2,976.

Also, 184 patients have recovered from the disease, 152 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care while 32 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,432. 82,450 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 30,982 are from various health facilities.

1,040 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on the Home-Based Isolation & Care Program. 118 patients are in the ICU, 23 of on ventilatory support & 74 on supplemental oxygen. 21 patients are under observation

88 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 83 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 70, Kericho 58, Kisumu 53, Mombasa 37, Siaya 17, Kisii 13, Nyeri and Nakuru 12 cases each, Nyamira, Migori and Baringo 11 cases each, Bungoma 10, Makueni 9, Kiambu 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Bomet, Meru, Murang’a and Kakamega 6 cases each, Kajiado and Machakos 4 cases each, Embu, Homa Bay, Kilifi, West Pokot, Kitui, Mandera, Nandi and Nyandarua 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Tharaka Nithi, Garissa and Isiolo 1 case each.

