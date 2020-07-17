92 Percent Of Women In Real Estate Have Experienced Sexual Harassment – Report

A study by Women in Real Estate (WIRE) shows that 92 percent of women in the industry have experienced sexual harassment.

The report shows that 60.8 percent of the sexual harassment incidents take place at the workplace with 64.7 percent incidents reported to have been committed by a colleague or a fellow student.

49 percent of the victims told the offender to stop while 39.2 percent told a family member or friend. Shockingly, only 5.9 percent reported the incidents to management and authorities; worse still, only 12.8 percent of the cases reported were acted on.

“Despite the rise in the number of women gaining courage to speak up about their sexual harassment experiences, there are many cases that go unreported, or not acted upon even after reporting to the authorities,” WIRE said.

Most of the victims suffered high emotional impact, with 33.3 percent experiencing diminished confidence and 27.3 percent living in fear within their environment. Most of the respondents expressed feeling unsafe at the workplace and in school, and reduced self-esteem.

“From the results, most victims of sexual harassment do not report their cases, and when they do, little or no action is taken. WIRE advocates for increased awareness on Sexual Harassment and Education on Sexual Reproductive health for the safety of women and girls. Creating a culture of respect and zero-tolerance for harassment could help curb the progress of sexual harassment,” adds WIRE.

Women in Real Estate (WIRE) is the industry’s premier networking organization dedicated to advancing the achievements of women in the built industry.

The study was conducted in academic institutions, construction sites and workplaces in The Built Environment.

