92 In ICU As Covid-19 Cases In Kenya Rise By 142

Kenya has announced 142 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,650 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 171,226.

The positivity rate is now at 5.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,818,416.

Sadly, 18 people have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 3,206.

Consequently, 16 patients have recovered from the virus, 9 from various health facilities and 7 from the home-based care program. The cumulative recoveries are now at 117,039.

Currently,1,251 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 4,705 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program.

92 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 38, Kisumu 32, Uasin Gishu 14, Kilifi 12, Nandi 7, Meru 6, Machakos 4, Bungoma 3, Kiambu 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kwale 2, Laikipia 2, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Narok 1, Murang’a 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Kitui 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

