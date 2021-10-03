91 Test Positive For Covid-19 As Positivity Rate Drops To 2.7PC

91 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,435 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.7 percent. Total confirmed positive cases are now 250,114 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,572,609.

As of October 2nd, 2021, a total of 3,874,083 vaccines had been administered across the country. With these, 2,944,584 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 929,499.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

