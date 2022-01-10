91 Ethiopian Immigrants Escape from Kitengela Home Over Poor Living Conditions

91 illegal immigrants of Ethiopian origin on Sunday evening escaped from a privately owned Kitengela home.

The aliens aged between 18 and 25 were being housed in a mansion at Tumaini Court in Milimani Estate off the old Namanga Road.

According to the Star, the men were brought into the house back in November of 2021 and were transported in a trailer.

The foreigners who are said to have broken the main gate at around 4pm on Sunday were taken to Kitengela police station and Milimani police post for processing.

“The men have been hiding in the house since November, the house belongs to a Kenyan but rented out to a Tanzanian suspected to have sneaked them in,” a source intimated to the daily.

Confirming the incident was Isinya Sub county Police commander Ancent Kaloki who said that the illegal immigrants will be arraigned in court on Monday.

“They cannot be accommodate in that station it has a small cell and we have made arrangements to have them brought to Isinya where we have a big cell,” he said.

Mr Kaloki also noted that their escape was as a result of the poor living conditions.

“We understand some have been here for almost a month, others were brought yesterday with a container but the situation was pathetic and they started reacting… it’s their complaints that exposed them.”

Police say the 91 men 44 of whom are teenagers, were being held at the house as the traffickers sought to sneak them into another country.

It is believed that seven other illegal immigrants of Ethiopian descent arrested at Kasuitu slum in Athi River, Machakos county on Sunday were part of the group.

Well-wishers offered them snacks before they were taken to Athi River police station.

