90 KNUT Secretaries Seek President Uhuru’s Help Ejecting Sossion From Office

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) stakeholders have opted to seek the aid of President Uhuru Kenyatta in oustering Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

According to a local publication, 90 out of 100 secretaries seek to bar Sossion from running again for elections scheduled from January till March 2021.

Through a letter, the officials accuse Sossion of suppressing the union laws and making decisions without consultations.

“The act denies him the right and democratic viability to represent workers who don’t share an employer with him anymore,” the officials noted.

Read: KNUT Boss Sossion Slams TSC Over Circular Discouraging Teachers From Engaging In Politics

The officials want the Head of State together with Labour CS to come to their aid and restore sanity in the union.

This comes a week after Sossion slammed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over a circular that discouraged teachers from engaging in politics.

The circular was issued to the TSC Headquarters, Directors, Regional Directors, County and Sub-county Directors, Principals of Colleges and high schools, headteachers and commission employees.

It detailed the information alluding that any employee who is currently holding a political office or engages in politics will be up for disciplinary action terming it a violation of the law.

Read Also: Sossion Accuses TSC of Instigating Attacks Aimed at Crippling KNUT

“In congruence with the spirit of national values and good governance under the Constitution which includes impartiality and political neutrality, it is vital for all employees of the commission, to adhere to strict observance of the law in respect by abstaining from taking part in political engagements,” the circular signed by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia read.

But according to Sossion, the distribution of the circular was inappropriate coming at a time when the country is dealing with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Calling on teachers to abstain from taking part in political engagements and accordingly, shun national political activities amounts to gross violation of the fundamental rights of teachers,” said Sossion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu