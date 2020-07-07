90 COVID-19 Patients Recover As Toll Jumps To 8,250

Kenya’s total virus cases have on Tuesday risen to 8,250 after 183 persons tested positive.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the positive cases are from a 2,061 sample size.

Of the new cases, 177 are Kenyans while 6 are foreign nationals.

In terms of gender, the newly dected infections are of 119 males and 64 females aged between 4 and 79 years.

CS Kagwe said that 90 more patients have been discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 2,504.

On a sad note, three other patients succumbed to the virus. As such, the number of fatalities stands at 167.

According to the minister, the cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi (100), Machakos (37), Kiambu (14), Mombasa (13), Kajiado (11), Nakuru (5) and Busia (5).

Nairobi cases were spread out in the following sub counties; Westlands (30), Kibra (20), Dagoretti North (17), Lang’ata (8), Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Starehe and Makadara with (5) cases each, Kamukunji (2), Roysambu (2), Ruaraka (2) and Embakasi North (1).

Kajiado cases were reported in; Kajiado Central (5), Kajiado North (3), Kajiado West (2) and Kajiado East (1).

In Nakuru they were picked up in; Nakuru West (3), Molo (1) and Gilgil (1).

The cases from Busia were in; Teso South (2) and Matayos (1).

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to observe Covid-19 guidelines especially now that president Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the cessation of movement order.

He noted that it is time to take personal responsibility in combating the spread of the Coronavirus.

“If you can see a matatu is not maintaining social distance as directed by the Ministry of Health, you have a choice. You can choose not to enter the matatu,” he said.

“With the easing of restrictions, we must become each other’s keeper. It is not realistically possible to deploy every police officer for every Kenyan…we must reflect on our duty as citizen’s keeper,” he added.

With both domestic and international flights set to resume on July 15, the health minister has maintained that passengers will be required to confirm their Covid-19 status before boarding a plane.

Kenya has carried out a total of 193,455 tests since the index case was reported in March.

