9 Spent Cartridges Recovered as Detectives Probe Murder of Ndarugo Plantations Director Sudhir Shah

Detectives have intensified the probe into the murder of Ndarugo plantations director Sudhir Shah in Kiambu County.

Sudhir Shah was murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday during a meeting at the plantations. According to detectives, the 66-year-old director was holding a meeting with eight other people at the plantations in Juja before the worst happened.

Apparently, an unknown gang of two riding on a motorbike showed up while the meeting was ongoing and sprayed the director with bullets, leaving him for the dead.

He was rushed to hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed to the serious injuries inflicted.

“One of the passengers was armed with a pistol. One of the officers with one of the directors engaged and an exchange of gunfire ensued and one of the directors was injured.” a detective privy with the case told a local publication.

The case has elicited mixed reactions from netizens with speculations that it could be an inside job. Notably, Sudhir Shah is the only one who was sprayed with bullets and seriously injured.

So far, detectives have visited the scene of the crime and combed it inside out for more clues. Nine-spent cartridges have already been recovered from the scene with a post mortem on his body expected to be carried on later today.

Also, a police officer who was attached to the director has been disarmed as investigations continue.

B'nessman Sudhir Shah was shot n killed in broad daylight at Witeithie by a https://t.co/y74v3Q3xhP gang. Shah was in the company of Francis MICHUKI at Ndarugu Plantation where the 2 are directors. Detectives have launched investigations in2 the matter. #NgigeKnows Kinoo Baringo pic.twitter.com/BWL0D6J1cT — Moses Ngige (@MosesNgigeKE) March 6, 2022

