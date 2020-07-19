9 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Cross 13,000 Mark

Coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 13,353 on Sunday after 603 new infections were confirmed.

In a statement to newsrooms Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the newly detected infections were from a 5,724 sample size. The government has tested 243,887 samples so far.

At the same time, nine more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 234.

On a positive note, 682 more patients have fully recovered bringing to 5,122 the total number of recoveries recorded in the country so far.

562 of patients who recovered in the last 24 hours were under the home-based care program.

Among the 603 new cases confirmed in the country is a 6-month-old baby. The oldest patient is 86 years old.

361 of the new cases are male while 242 are female.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (441), Kiambu (44), Mombasa (22), Nakuru (17), Kilifi (10), Machakos (6), Kisii(6), Makueni (5), Murang’a (3), Nyeri (2), Kakamega (1), Kericho (1),Kisumu (1), Kwale (1), Lamu (1), Narok (1), Tharaka Nithi (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

The 441 cases in Nairobi are distributed in sub-counties as follows:: Langata and Westlands (43) cases each, Dagoretti (34), Kibra and Ruaraka (33) cases each, Embakasi East (28), Makadara (26), Roysambu (25), Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Kasarani (23) cases each, Embakasi North (21), Kamukunji (20), Dagoretti South (15), Embakasi Central (9), Mathare (4.

In Kiambu, the (44) cases are in Kikuyu, Ruiru and Thika (10) cases each, Kabete and Kiambu Town (4) cases each, Juja and Kiambaa (2) cases each.

In Mombasa, the 22 cases are in Mvita (11), Jomvu (4), Changamwe (3), Likoni and Nyali (2) cases each.

In Nakuru, the 17 cases are in: Naivasha (15) and Nakuru West (2).

In Kilifi, the 10 cases are in Kilifi South (8) and Kilifi North 2) while in Machakos, the 6 cases are in Athi River (5) and Masinga (1).

In Kisii, the 6 cases are in Kitutu Chache South.

