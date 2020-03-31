9 More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Total Number Rises To 59

Kenya has confirmed 9 more cases of coronavirus, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Ms Mwangangi noted that the 9 cases were among 234 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Further, she said, the government is tracking 1668 close contacts of the positive cases.

The government has pledged to employ at least 1000 health workers.

Yesterday, the ministry of health indicated that the high risk areas in Nairobi include Westlands, Kilimani and Kibra where most close contacts have been traced.

Other areas are; Kasarani, Roysambu, Lang’ata, Makadara and Kamukunji, among others.

At least nine estates do not have any close contacts.

CAS Mwangangi has urged Kenyans to continue practicing respiratory hygiene and to ensure they maintain the recommended social distance.

The dusk till dawn curfew enforced on Friday, the government has insisted is meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

More than 720,000 people have been infected across the world and around 34,000 have died from coronavirus, as of Tuesday.

