10 Fitness Mobile Apps For At-home Workouts

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has disrupted the normal routine of many fitness enthusiasts across the world as governments make efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Many have been forced to stay at home in line with the social distancing directive by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Not many can afford gymnasium facilities in their homes to help them with their usual training but all is not lost as one can still workout at home thanks to technology.

There are several applications in both IoS and android stores that one can download and continue to keep fit.

It’s important to note that the apps are not limited to fitness enthusiasts as anyone with or without access to a Gym can find them helpful.

Playbook.

The present-day is characterised by social applications like Instagram where celebrity trainers share videos and photos of them working out. Many people look up to such individuals for inspiration and training tips.

With the concept in mind, Playbook app basically pairs you with a trainer social media influencer, or athlete of your choice.

Once you settle on a partner, you’ll get daily updates on your trainer’s 10 latest workout routines and wellness advice. The app makes is it possible to communicate directly with your trainer of choice and others in their training community, and you can switch trainers as many times as you’d like.

The app is available on iOs at $14.99 (about Ksh1500) per month.

2. Centr

The app was founded by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth with the aim of helping people develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and happier life.

The app hinges around a central feed, in which you can scroll through your weekly planner, see newly-added workout or meditation videos and recipes.

The app’s workout section features 20 or 40 minute sessions for home or the gym, with new videos released weekly, including boxing, HIIT (High-intensity Interval Training), yoga and strength training.

You can log your goals and progress within the app and change the desired intensity level.

The app is available on iOS at $10, $20, or $29.99 per month.

3. Sworkit

If you’ve struggled to make fitness a habit in the past or if you’re looking to continue making a fitness habit, you need this app.

Fitting a workout into a busy schedule can be tricky, but this app delivers a variety of options that last anywhere from a quick 5 minutes to a full hour. It’s popular with people who don’t want to deal with crowded gyms or spend long hours working out.

Once you choose your goal and let the app know what your current fitness level is, you get a six-week program with weekly workout goals. You decide how much time you’d like to dedicate to it, and the app tailors the plan to your schedule.

Whether you are looking forward to lose weight, gain muscle, improve flexibility, increase endurance, maintain weight or tone the app will be of great help.

The app is available for free on Android and iOS. However, you can choose to subscribe to a premium package for more features.

4. Keelo

Keelo takes full advantage of the High-intensity interval training (HIIT) training strategy, providing fast-paced workouts lasting between seven and 20 minutes.

It helps you develop your whole body — the musculoskeletal system, central nervous system, cardiovascular system, and metabolic system.

To achieve this, the app has both bodyweight workouts and workouts with equipment, making it flexible to work out from home or just like at the gym.

The app is available for free on Android and iOs.

With a premium subscription ($12.99/mo, $30.99 quarterly, or $93.99 annually), you get added coaching and programming.

5. C25K (Couch to 5k)

This is an application for absolute beginners. It was developed by a new runner, Josh Clark, who wanted to help his over 50-year-old mum get off the couch and start running, too.

The plan involves 3 runs a week, with a day of rest in between, and a different schedule for each of the 9 weeks.

It starts with a mix of running and walking to gradually build up your fitness and stamina.

Week 1 involves running for just a minute at a time, creating realistic expectations and making the challenge feel achievable right from the start.

All you need is to dedicate 20-30 minutes three times each week for the activity.

The app is available on Android and iOS.

6. Fitness Buddy

The app will help you in your daily workouts and choice of meals as it gives you options as you set it up.

It will help you discover new exercises and to make your training more customizable and effective.

Each exercise comes with step-by-step photos and videos to help you with your training.

To begin, you will be required to enter your current body stats, then choose from beginner, intermediate, and advanced programs based on whether you’d like to build muscle, lose weight, or get fitter overall.

When selecting a workout, you choose either gym, home, or top-rated routines, and even the home routines have you covered on strength, cardio, and stretching. You can also log individual exercises, all of which have simple instructions and visuals.

The app is available at no cost on Android and iOS but if you need more features you can you can sign up for premium ($29.99/year).

7. Trifecta

The all-in-one fitness, nutrition, and tracking app will keep you on track with workouts whether you’re in the gym or at home.

It will help you track your food, macros and calories, log your exercise and track your training progress.

The free version provides you with daily WODs, a nutrition tracker, and useful tools like a kilos-to-pounds converter and CrossFit box finder.

It’s free on Android and iOS.

With the premium version ($49.99/year), you get a comprehensive workout log, movement log, and in-depth diet tracking, so there’s no excuse for your macros not to be on point.

8. Zombies, Run!

The app designed to get people running 5k in 8 weeks.

Zombies Run 5k consists of 3 workouts per week. For each week the length of time spent running increases, and the exercises work to increase strength and stamina, until after 8 weeks the runner is ready to take on 5k.

It’s an immersive audio running game that makes every jog an adventure starring you as the hero on a mission that mixes a storyline with music from your own playlists.

Cost: ($5.99/mo or $34.99/year: iOS and Android)

9. Yoga Studio: Mind & Body

The Yoga Studio app has over 190 ready-made yoga videos and guided meditations. It covers everything from classes in flexibiliy to flows meant to boost immunity.

You can choose from beginner, intermediate, or advanced classes that vary in length from 5 minutes to 60 minutes.

Cost: $4.99 quarterly for Yoga Studio Pro on iOS and Android.

10. Pocket Yoga

This simple-to-use app will let you choose from 27 different yoga sessions of varying duration and difficulty.

The application available on mobile stores contains over 200 yoga poses with voice and visual guides for how to do them.

