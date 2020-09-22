9 Dead, 139 Contract COVID-19 Virus As Toll Jumps To 37,218

Kenya has confirmed 139 COVID-19 cases after 1,774 samples were tested within the last 24 hours, the tally is now at 37,218.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi further announced 9 deaths from the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 659.

Of the positive cases, 125 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners, ultimately, 112 are male and 22 are female. The youngest case is a 4-year-old child and the oldest is aged 82.

On a brighter note, 198 patients have recovered from the virus where 46 were from home-based care and 152 from hospitals around the country. The tally for recoveries is now at 24,147.

Addressing the Press, Mwangangi further shed more light on burial rights amid the pandemic adding that families can now participate in the burial with officials from the Ministry of Health present. “Families will now take the centre stage at burial ceremonies. Family members will be allowed to conduct safe burial rites according to their norms, cultural and religious beliefs,” she said.

