9.1 Million Huduma Cards Processed, Dispatched So Far – Cyrus Oguna

The Government has so far processed and dispatched 9,154,184 Huduma Namba Cards, government spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has said.

In a statement, Oguna said that out of the nine million cards, 6,003,144 have been collected.

“We are excited that the number of cards collected has continued to grow and we want to urge our people, particularly those who have already received notification messages, to go and collect their cards,” said Oguna.

“For those yet to receive notification messages, they can now track the status of their card, by logging onto https://confirmation.hudumanamba.go.ke using their ID Card number.”

Oguna also announced that preparations for Phase II registration are at an advanced stage, and the date of commencement shall be announced soon.

“We also wish to inform our people that plans for the roll out of Phase II registration are at an advanced stage, and the date of commencement shall be announced soon. This Phase will provide an opportunity for those who did not register during Phase I to do so,” he added.

Huduma Namba, otherwise known as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), is aimed at creating and managing a central master population database which will be the ‘single source of truth’ on a person’s identity.

The database will contain information of all Kenyan citizens and foreign nationals residing in Kenya and will serve as a reference point for ease of service delivery.

