89 Kenyan Domestic Workers Died in Saudi Arabia Between 2019-2021 – Report

89 Kenyan domestic workers died in Saudi Arabia between 2019 and 2021, a report by the National Assembly Committee on Labour and Social Welfare has revealed.

According to the committee chairman and Mwea MP, Wachira Kabinga, the victims died in road accidents while others died of heart attacks among other illnesses.

“Due to the high temperatures most of them died from heart attacks,” he said on Friday.

Read: Kenyan Woman in Saudi Arabia Seeks Repatriation Over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Delayed Salary

On the other hand, MP Kabinga said, 200 domestic workers are being held in deportation camps after running away from their employers’ homes due to disagreements.

“Five are hospitalised. One of them has been held in the hospital for over six years,” he added, as he urged the government to deal with the mistreatment of its citizens working in the Middle East.

He also stated that 90 per cent of Kenyan domestic workers have been sexually harassed.

Read Also: Family in Distress After Losing Contact with Kin Working in Saudi Arabia

“Just like the Philippines, Kenya should work on clear policies to come up with solutions between Kenyan domestic workers and their employers in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, on his part said the State is working closely with the concerned stakeholders to make sure the welfare of Kenyans working abroad is catered to.

“We want to fight for the rights of Kenyans who travel to work abroad, we are here not to blame each other but find solutions,” said Chelugui.

Chelugui maintained that his ministry condemns any form of discrimination, oppression, and denial of human rights to any Kenyan.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...