89 Buses Used During AFCON In Cameroon Go Missing

Barely two months after the end of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, 89 new buses used to chauffeur the participating national teams, delegations, and other logistic teams have reportedly vanished.

The organising committee had reportedly purchased 90 buses to be used during the continental showpiece, however, only one of the buses has been seen, according to L’Anecdote, a Cameroonian daily.

The bus used by the host national team, Cameroon, was the only vehicle seen. It was retained to be used by the Indomitable Lions for their home games.

Read: AFCONQ: Kenya Grouped With Cameroon, Namibia And Burundi

This development comes after reports surfaced that the Cameroonian government was yet to pay some of the workers of the 2021 AFCON.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal won the 33rd edition of the tournament after beating Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...