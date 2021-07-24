847 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Jumps to 13.9%

847 Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,080 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 196,745.

This brings the positivity rate at 13.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,087,582.

Of the new cases, 820 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. 485 are males and 362 females. The youngest is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 97 years

Sadly, 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,849.

Read: Covid-19 Deaths Rise By 12 As 787 Contract Virus

Also, 722 patients have recovered from the disease with 567 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 155 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 185,762 of whom 148,173 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,589 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,277 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,705 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 167 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 80 on supplemental oxygen. 52 patients are under observation.

Read Also: Nairobi Leads in Infections Rate as 503 Test Positive for Covid-19

Another 366 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 323 of them in general wards and 43 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 397, Busia 66, Kiambu 58, Nakuru 46, Mombasa 40, Nyeri 35, Machakos 29, Kilifi 23, Turkana 17, Kitui 14, Murang’a 12, Kericho 11, Kirinyaga 10, Nyandarua 10, Garissa 8, Kajiado 8, Siaya 8, Homa Bay 7, Kisumu 6, Bungoma 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Migori 5, Vihiga 4, Lamu 3, Nyamira 3, Meru 2, Narok 2, West Pokot 2, Laikipia 2, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Embu 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1 and Kwale 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu