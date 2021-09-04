840 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya as 21 Succumb to Virus

840 patients have contracted Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours after 8,129 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 239,692.

The positivity rate is now at 10.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,406,052.

Sadly, 21 patients have succumbed bringing the cumulative fatalities to 4,778.

Also, 1,237 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,104 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 133 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 227,274.

A total of 1,863 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,937 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

147 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 92 of whom are on ventilatory support and 46 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are under observation.

Another 767 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 700 of them in general wards and 67 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 252, Nyeri 73, Nakuru 59, Murang’a 52, Kiambu 52, Uasin Gishu 46, Kajiado 41, Trans Nzoia 17, Nyandarua 17, Machakos 16, Nandi 16, Makueni 14, Kericho 12, Embu 12, Garissa 12, Laikipia 12, Marsabit 11, Busia 11, Bomet 11, Bungoma 10, Kilifi 10, Mombasa 10, Kisii 8, Narok 7, Tana River 7, Kitui 6, Isiolo 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Meru 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu 4, Lamu 4, West Pokot 4, Mandera 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Homa Bay 2, Kakamega 2, Turkana 2 and Siaya 1.

Vaccination Update:

As of September 3rd, 2021, a total of 2,854,662 vaccines were administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,043,504 while second doses were 811,158.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 39.7% with the majority being males at 55%. Females were at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.98%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 240,916, Others 243,762 Health Workers 134,954, Teachers 123,402 while Security Officers were at 68,124.

