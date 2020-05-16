84 Year Old Felicien Kabuga, Suspect In 1994 Rwanda Genocide Arrested In Paris

84-year-old Felicien Kabuga, a suspect in the 1994 Rwanda Genocide has been arrested in Paris according to the reports by the French Judicial Ministry.

Star reports that Kabuga was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris before his arrest on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The 1994 Rwanda genocide was deadly with reports indicating that Kabuga funded the militias that massacred over 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus.

Following the genocide, Kabuga had been a wanted man being sought by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) with a Sh390 million bounty put on his head.

Consequently, after his arrest, Chief prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, Serge Brammertz indicated that justice has to be served.

“The arrest of Felicien Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even 26 years after their crimes,” Brammertz is quoted.

The arrest of Felicien Kabuga, Rwanda genocide mastermind is one of greatest devp in quest for justice. He was protected by Kenyan regimes. He used media to incite killing of over 800K Tutsi. This is warning to #PresidentUhuruKenyatta $ Jubilee thugs. No hiding #CurfewinKenya pic.twitter.com/NC3skzj8Pj — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) May 16, 2020

Reports indicate that Kabuga has been on the run for over 26 years since he was indicted for his role in the genocide attack.

Further, he had sought refuge in Kenya where he had been living secretly after being expelled from Switzerland. Attempts to have him arrested while in Kenya were futile as he kept being tipped by the authorities thus orchestrating his escape.

In 1998, the ICTR raided a home in Nairobi where he was suspected to be hidden and found a note indicating that he had been tipped off and escaped.

This house had apparently been rented for a nephew to a former Kenyan President. Rwandese media reports that Kabuga had played an active role in the genocide as he provided logistical support through handing out of uniforms, weapons and transportation.

