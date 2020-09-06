83 Virus Cases, 3 Deaths Reported As Toll Reaches 35,103

Kenya has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry of health, the infections were from 3,093 samples. This brings the toll to 35,103.

Six of the new cases were foreigners while 77 were Kenyans. The youngest case was a one-year-old baby, while the oldest was 85.

Of the new cases, 58 were males while 25 were females.

In the same period, 72 patients were discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 21,230.

39 of these patients were on the home-based care program while 33 were receiving treatment at various health facilities.

Further, 3 other patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll currently stands at 597.

Nairobi reported 27 cases, Busia 15, Kisumu 12, Nakuru 7, Machakoss 7, Kiambu 5, Laikipia 3, Kisii 3, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Mombasa and Uasin Gishu had 1 case each.

