810 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 810 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 7,387. The country’s caseload is now at 79,322.

In terms of gender, 475 are males while 335 are females and the youngest is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 87.

On a sad note, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to1,417.

265 patients have ideally recovered from the virus. 55 from various hospitals across the country while 210 from home-based care. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 52,974.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that there are 1,198 patients currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 7,169 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 31 patients are in ICU, out of which 31 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 106 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 91 are in general wards and 15 in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 252, Mombasa 77, Nakuru 38, Uasin Gishu 36, Siaya 34, Nyandarua 31, Kericho 30, Busia 30, Nyamira 29, Kisumu 22 and Kakamega 22.

