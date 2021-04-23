802,760 So Far Vaccinated against Covid-19 as 773 Contract Virus

773 people have contracted Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,036 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 155,165 from 1,631,699 cumulative tests conducted so far.

From the cases, 754 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. 450 are males and 323 are females. The youngest is a a-seven-day old infant while the oldest is 109 years. The positivity rate is at 11.0%

23 deaths were reported with 10 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 13 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

The latest figures push cumulative fatalities to 2,583.

726 patients also recovered from the disease, 397 from various health facilities across the country and 329 from Home Based & Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 106,093 of which 77,308 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 28,785 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,469 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country. 6,795 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

236 patients are in the ICU, 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 153 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation.

An additional 162 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 150 of them in general wards while 12 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The cases were distributed as follows: Nairobi recorded 273 cases, Trans Nzoia 66, Mombasa 43, Nakuru 43, Uasin Gishu 42, Kericho 32, Kisumu 29, Kiambu 23, Turkana 23, Kajiado 15, Nyeri 14, Machakos 14, Meru 13, Kisii 13, Makueni, Embu, Nandi and Nyandarua registered 11 cases each.

Garissa had 10 cases, Bomet 10, Murang’a 9, Kitui 8, Laikipia 6, Siaya 6, Kirinyaga 5, Bungoma 4, Kilifi 4, Busia, Migori & Baringo 3 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Nyamira & TaitaTaveta 2 cases each, Kakamega, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Isiolo, Vihiga and West Pokot 1 each.

802,760 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease. Of this, 462,256 are aged 58 years and above, 150,465 are Health workers, 123,262 are Teachers while 66,777 are Security Officers.

As of today, a total of 1,080,000 doses had been distributed to regional depots countrywide leaving a balance of 40,000 doses at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores.

The doses have been distributed as follows: Nairobi 393,000, Meru 39,000, Nyeri 84,000, Garissa/Mandera 25,000, Mombasa 66,000, Kakamega 81,000, Nakuru 117,000, Eldoret 129,000, Kisumu 108,000, various government ministries 6,000 while KDF Kahawa Barracks received 32,000 doses.

Nairobi leads with the highest number of vaccinated persons at 250,064 followed by Nakuru with 50,945, Kiambu is third at 43,033, Uasin Gishu with 39,392 vaccinated persons is fourth while Nyeri is fifth with 29,631 people having been vaccinated.

The Counties with lowest persons vaccinated include Wajir and Garissa with 1,970 and 1,969 respectively, Isiolo 1,392, Tana River 725, Lamu 569 and Marsabit county that has inoculated 518 persons.

