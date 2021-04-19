80 Year-old Arrested as Five Women Are Hospitalized After Undergoing FGM in Bomet

An 80-year-old woman, Elizabeth Baliach has been arrested for performing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on five women aged between 25-35 years in Bomet county.

Reports by a local publication indicate that the five women are currently hospitalized at Longisa County Referral Hospital.

Alfred Orwasa, the Chief at Cheboin location chief confirmed the incident adding that the five were discovered following a tip-off from members of the public.

The five women together with Baliach, the woman who performed the action are set to be arraigned at Bomet Law Court after investigations are concluded by relevant authorities.

FGM has been criticized internationally with various victims giving an account of events on the dangers associated with the vice.

