80 Recover As COVID-19 Cases Rise By 602

Kenya has confirmed 602 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after testing 5,618 samples. The country’s caseload is now at 43,143.

Of the new cases, 585 are Kenyans and 17 are foreigners. Ideally, 407 are males and 195 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 93.

On a sad note, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 805.

Ultimately, 80 people have recovered from the disease, 51 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 31,508.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 133, Nakuru 47, Uasin Gishu 47, Kilifi 46, Kisumu 46, Mombasa 44, Kericho 32, Kakamega 28, Turkana 25, Kisii 21, Machakos 20, Laikipia 13, Nyandarua 12, Bungoma 12, Kiambu 11, Nandi 10, Busia 7, Kajiado 7, Baringo 6, Garissa 6, West Pokot 5, Nyamira 5, Makueni 3, Nyeri 2, Embu 2, Siaya 2, Bomet 2, Vihiga 2, Lamu 1, Wajir 1, Samburu 1, Narok 1, Murang’a 1 and Meru 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu