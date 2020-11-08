8 Succumb, 719 Test Positive For Covid-19 As Tally Raises To 62,488

719 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,732 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 62,488 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 742,481. From the cases 685 are Kenyans and 34 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 336 new cases, Mombasa 84, Busia 50, Kiambu 45, Turkana 33, Kajiado 24, Kitui 21, Nyeri 20, Garissa 20, Nakuru 18, Kakamega 17, Mandera 14, Machakos 9, Kilifi 4, Kirinyaga 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Homabay 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Nyandarua 2, , Meru 2, Isiolo 1, Kwale 1, Nyamira 1, Laikipia 1, Migori 1 and Embu 1.

912 patients have recovered from the disease, 782 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 130 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 41,931. 8 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,111.

There are 1,316 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,623 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 60 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 70 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 59 are in the general wards, while 11 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

