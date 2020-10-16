8 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 In Kenya As 437 New Cases Confirmed

Kenya has confirmed 437 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a 4,311 sample size. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 43,580.

Cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 611,552.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Health stated that eight more patients have succumbed to the respiratory disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 813.

140 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 bringing the total number of survivors to 31,648.

A total of 72 patients who recovered were from the home-based care program while 68 were discharged from various health facilities.

New Cases

Of the new cases, 253 are males and 184 females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 136, Nakuru 66, Kilifi 29, Kisumu 26, Uasin Gishu 21, Kericho 21, Embu 17, Busia 16, Kajiado 15, Migori and Machakos had 14 cases each.

Others include Kiambu 9 cases, Meru 9, Nandi 8, Bomet 6, Nyeri 5, Laikipia 5, Mombasa 5, Nyamira 3, Nyandarua 2, Elgeiyo Marakwet 2, Turkana 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Wajir 2, while Murang’a and Siaya had 1 case each.

