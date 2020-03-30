8 More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Number Rises To 50

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, the CS noted that Nairobi County leads with 34 cases, followed by Kilifi (6), Mombasa (3).

Kitui, Kwale and Kajiado all have one case each.

“From the 2,050 people in mandatory quarantine, we have in the last 24 hours tested 172 samples, 84 samples have so far been analyzed and have received confirmation of 1 person who has tested positive for coronavirus,” Kagwe said.

Of the 50 patients, 26 are male and 24 female.The government is still tracing their close contacts.

Nairobi residents have been advised against leaving for the rural areas and vice versa.

According to the CS the virus is now being spread among the locals with the most affected being boda boda riders who have been advised to carry only one passenger per trip.

As a precautionary measure, the government will be handing out face masks.

He also stated that the flights still landing in Kenya are cargo flights and not passenger flights as assumed.

These planes he said are transporting essentials like medicine.

The Health CS further noted that the German government will be evacuating its nationals soon.

He also said that Kenya has more than 20,000 testing kits as she continues to receive more through donations.

Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said that there could be at least 1000 cases by the end of the first week of April, 5000 by mid April and 10,000 by the end of the month.

Globally, the number of positive cases stood at 735,800, while the number of recovered cases was 156,138.

The number of fatalities as of Monday afternoon was 34,845.

