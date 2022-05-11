8 Militias Arrested As Security Teams Seize Machine Gun, AK47 Rifles in Marsabit

Eight suspected militias have been arrested and an assortment of weapons recovered as multi-agency teams intensify security operations in troubled Marsabit County.

The National Police Service reported on Wednesday that the gunmen were arrested in Marsabit Central on Tuesday evening.

During the operation, security forces recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, a G3 rifle and a General Purpose Machine Gun.

The officers also seized an assortment of 579 rounds of ammunition, 66 spent cartridges and containers of gun oil.

Police said the suspects are being processed for arraignment this morning to face various charges.

The operation dubbed ‘Rudisha Amani Marsabit’ was launched following a streak of indiscriminate attacks by bandits on members of the public.

The government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the county on May 2, 2022.

The 6pm-6am curfew will remain in force for 30 days.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, while imposing the curfew, stated the movement restrictions will allow security teams to contain the ongoing criminal activities in the region.

The activities, he said, are being carried out by unnamed groups including those linked to terrorism.

“The curfew imposed in the County remains in place. We commend members of the public for the support extended to security agencies, as we strive to restore peace and normalcy in the area,” Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said on Tuesday.

The Multi-Agency team conducting a security operation in Marsabit County yesterday evening arrested suspected militias and recovered an assortment of weapons, ammunitions and other exhibits in Marsabit Central. During the operation, 8 suspects were arrested, 3 AK 47 rifles pic.twitter.com/q50fPFz9MQ — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 11, 2022

