8 Kenya School of Law Staffers Charged With Conspiring To Defraud Institution Of Sh198.4 Million

Eight Kenya School of Law (KSL) employees were on Wednesday arraigned in court.

They were charged with conspiracy to defraud the institution Sh198.4 Million for goods and services not delivered.

They included; Amos Kabue Mwangi (Assistant Director, Finance and Administration), Prof. Morris Kiwinda Mbondenyi (Deputy Director/CEO), Frank Jackson Were (Finance Manager), Huson Amwai Lwigado Lwigado (Accountant at KSL, Proprietor of Ademwa Enterprises), Nobert Achiro Gondi (Assistant Accountant), Ephraim Thuku Ngumi (Assistant Accountant).

They all entered a not guilty plea and sought to be released on bail.

Mwangi on his part noted that he was suffering from diabetes and was 60 years old. He urged the court to free him on bail, promising to abide by the set terms.

He, Were and Prof Kiwinda were separately charged with fraudulently making payments from public revenue.

Companies that received the monies fraudulently and were not pre-qualified to supply any goods were also charged by the Nairobi Court.

They are: Deskench Investments, Firmline Company, Frigoya Investements, Ngoya Cosmetics, Ademwa Enterprises, and Alfranc Investments.

The court heard that the offence was perpetrated between September 10, 2014 and March 15, 2018.

Four other suspects are yet to be arrested.

