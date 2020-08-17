8 Dead As 245 Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Stands At 30,365

The country has recorded 245 more Coronavirus cases on Monday, August 17, 2020, bringing the tally to 30,365.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS DR Rashid Aman announced that 3,150 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 245 cases, the youngest to have contracted the virus is an 8-month-old infant while the oldest is a 79-year-old.

504 patients have also recovered bringing the tally for recoveries to 17,160. On a sad note, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus hence tally for fatalities shooting to 484.

5 out of the 8 who died had underlying health issues. Ideally, out of the 245 cases, 8 are foreigners.

In terms of distribution, Nairobi, Mombasa counties have the highest number of infections.

According to the Health Ministry, maintaining high standards of hygiene is among the best measures to combat the spread of the virus thus everyone should ensure it is upheld.

“We as the Ministry of Health are impressed by a majority of Kenyans who have taken up the containment measures seriously,” said CAS Aman.

