8 Dead, 104 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Caseload Jumps To 35,460

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

Kenya has confirmed 104 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, caseload now stands at 35,460 after 2,285 samples were tested.

Of the new cases, all were Kenyans except three who were foreigners. The youngest to have contracted the virus was a one-year-old while the oldest aged 75 years.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, health CAS Dr Rashid Aman further announced that 8 patients have succumbed to the virus, the tally for fatalities is now at 607.

Consequently, 74 patients have been discharged with the total number of recoveries now at 21,557. Ideally, 41 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 33 were discharged from various health facilities.

The county distribution is as follows: Nairobi 18 cases, Mombasa 16, Kisumu 13, Embu 11, Laikipia 11, Murang’a 6, Narok 4, Kericho 4, Kiambu 3, Nakuru 3, Meru 3, Machakos 3, Taita Taveta 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Bomet, Kajiado 1, Kwale 1, Vihiga 1 and Lamu 1.

