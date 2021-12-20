8.9 Million Kenyans Vaccinated as Covid-19 Cases Rise by 1,020

As of December 19, 2021, a total of 8,902,539 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,310,496 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,592,043.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 56.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 13.2%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Update:

Monday, 1,020 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after a sample size of 3,444 was tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the positivity rate to 29.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,933,764.

From the cases, 906 are Kenyans while 114 are foreigners. 534 are females and 486 are males. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 95 years.

No fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours thus the cumulative death toll still stands at 5,353.

Consequently, 19 patients have recovered from the disease, 14 from various health facilities countrywide while 5 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Total recoveries now stand at 249,315.

A total of 288 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 16 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 9 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 61 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 57 of them are in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 669, Kiambu 122, Kajiado 42, Kericho 36, Nakuru 18, Tharaka Nithi 17, Kwale 13, Murang’a 12, Siaya 12, Meru 8, Laikipia 8, Homa Bay 7, Machakos 7, Kitui 7, Migori 7, Baringo 6, Kilifi 6, Garissa 4, Nyeri 3, Embu 3, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 2, Mombasa 2, Narok 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Kisii 1, Turkana 1 and Makueni 1.

