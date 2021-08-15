789 Test Positive for Covid-19 As Positivity Rate Jumps To 14.4 Percent

789 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,498 tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the positivity rate to 14.4 percent.

From the cases, 758 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. 431 males while 358 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old baby while the oldest is 98 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 220,727 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,253,457.

1,550 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,426 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 124 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 203,922 of whom, 163,879 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 40,043 are from various health facilities countrywide.

21 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,340.

Read: Uproar as Cops Raid Spasso Bar for Allegedly Flouting Covid-19 Rules, Pack Up Expensive Liquor (Video)

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (4), 60 years and above (16).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (33), 20-29 (126), 30-39 years (330), 40-49 years (509), 50-59 years (852), 60 years and above (2,433).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 308, Kitui 88, Kiambu 54, Uasin Gishu 50, Nyeri 48, Machakos 39, Kajiado 34, Nakuru 30, Murang’a 25, Marsabit 16, Bungoma 11, Tana River 10, Nyandarua 10, Garissa 9, Mombasa 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Kakamega 5, Kericho 5, Nandi 4, Taita Taveta 4, Meru 3, Kwale 3, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Makueni 2, Mandera 2, Siaya 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Bomet 1, Embu 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Nyamira 1.

A total of 1,971 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,672 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 134 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 690 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 658 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of August 14th, 2021, a total of 2,033,277 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,287,010 while second doses are 746,267. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 58.0% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 227,686, Others 220,822, Health Workers 126,309, Teachers 110,342 while Security Officers are at 61,108.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu