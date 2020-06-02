789 Out of 1224.4 Hectares of Ngong Forest Grabbed As KFS Issues Warning

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has revealed that at least 789 out of 1224.4 hectares of Ngong Forest has been grabbed by developers and land racketeers.

This comes as the agency issued a warning to Kenyans against buying parcels of land around Ngong Forest without verification.

According to the agency, hundreds of Kenyans are being duped and swindled millions of shillings in exchange of forest land that will be reclaimed.

“Much of the land that is purportedly up for sale by crooks there is part of Ngong Forest land which will be reclaimed. It is just a matter of time and it will not matter what is on the land, it will eventually revert to the KFS. It won’t matter what sits on the forest land when we come for it. We’ll take all of what belongs to the forest,” KFS Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau.

The agency’s board chairman Peter Kinyua also echoed the sentiments stating that people acquired the titles of the land fraudulently.

“Anybody sitting on forest land will have to vacate. Many of the people on those parcels of land there say they have titles but they have titles to what? When was it degazetted, by whom? Because for public land to convert into private land, a parliamentary process to degazette it has to have happened,” Mr Kinyua said.

Ultimately, the agency has indicated that there are plans underway to recover the land that was irregularly acquired.

Nation reports that the 40 by 60 feet plots are currently being sold for Sh12 million by prominent people including a former Member of Parliament.

