781 Patients Recover From COVID-19 As Virus Cases Shoot to 25,837

Kenya’s virus load is at 25,837 after 699 persons tested positive for the novel COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The newly detected infections were from a 7,175 sample size.

Of the new cases, 675 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. 427 of them were males while 272 were females.

They are aged between the tender age of 1 and 85 years.

On a positive note, 781 patients have recovered from the disease; 125 of them were discharged from various hospitals while 656 were on home-based care program.

So far, Kenya has recorded 11,899 recoveries.

On the other hand, 5 more patients lost the battle to the disease, pushing the number of fatalities to 418.

CS Kagwe also donated 4,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and 4,000 masks to healthcare workers.

Also present was Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya who noted that the county’s testing capacity is relatively low.

He also stated that Sh105 million has been set aside for the fight against Coronavirus.

Earlier on in the day CS Kagwe’s motorcade was pelted with stones by angry residents who accused the governor of demolishing their stalls for the former’s arrival.

The irate traders were led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Lurambi MP Titus Khamala.

“I am disappointed by Oparanya for being heartless. He knows very well that currently, due to the coronavirus crisis, Kenyans are facing financial hardships, yet he is at the forefront in demolishing the business stalls that his people are using to eke a living,” Malala told K24 Digital.

