756 Test Positive For Covid-19 As 728 Others Recover

756 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,316 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 63,244 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

In a statement, the CS said the cumulative tests are now 746,797.

From the cases 731 are Kenyans and 25 are foreigners.In terms of age distribution, the youngest patient is 1-year-old while the oldest is 81.

728 patients have recovered from the disease, 645 from the home-based care program, while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries currently stand at 42,659.

59 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of whom, 21 are on ventilatory support while 33 are on supplemental oxygen.

16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and 74 in the general ward.

Sadly, 19 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the death to 1,130.

The cases were distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 371, Mombasa 82, Kiambu 52, Busia 39, Uasin Gishu 34, Kajiado 27, Kakamega 18, Nyeri 17, Machakos 17, Nakuru 14, Kisumu 13, Kilifi 10, Meru 8, Kisii 7, Nandi 5, Nyamira 5, Laikipia4, Homabay 4, Lamu 4, Kericho 4, Nyandarua 3, Murang’a 3, Narok 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Vihiga 2, Isiolo 2, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1, Turkana 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Kitui 1, Tharaka Nithi 1 and Wajir 1,

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 371 cases in Nairobi, are from Lang’ata (98), Kibra (51), Dagoretti North (44), Westlands (37), Embakasi West (24), Embakasi Central (14), Starehe (13), Kamukunji, Kasarani and Ruaraka (12) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi North and Roysambu (11) cases each, Dagoretti South (10), Makadara (5) Embakasi South (4) and Mathare (2).

In Mombasa, the 82 cases are from Mvita (30), Jomvu (19), Changamwe (12), Nyali (9), Kisauni (7) and Likoni (5).

In Kiambu, the 52 cases are from Ruiru and Thika (11) cases each, Kikuyu (8), Kiambu Town (7), Juja (5), Kabete (4), Kiambaa and Limuru (2) cases each Lari (1). In Busia, the 39 cases are from Matayos (28), Teso North (7), Nambale and Teso South (2) cases each.

In Uasin Gishu, the 34 cases are from Ainabkoi (10), Kapseret (9), Turbo (5), Kesses and Moiben (4) cases each, Soy (2). In Kajiado, the 24 cases are from Kajiado North (14), Kajiado East (9) Loitokitok (1).

In Kakamega, the 18 cases are from Lurambi (16), Mumias West and Shinyalu (1) case each.

In Nyeri, the 17 cases are from Nyeri Central (14), Mukurweini, Tetu and Mathira East (1) case each. In Machakos, the 17 cases are from Athi River (12), Kangundo, Kathiani, Machakos, Mwala and Yatta (1) case each.

In Nakuru, the 14 cases are from Nakuru East (9), Nakuru West (3),Naivasha and Nakuru North (1) case each.

In Kilifi, the 10 cases are from Malindi (9) and Ganze (1). In Meru, the 8 cases are from Imenti North and Imenti South with (4) cases each.

In Kisumu, the 13 cases are from Kisumu Central (10), Kisumu East, Nyando and Seme (1) case each.

