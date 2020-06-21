74 Percent of Urban Dwellers Unable To Pay Their Rent on Time – Poll

At least 74 percent of urban dwellers say they are unable to pay their rent on time, according to a recent poll released by Infotrak.

The poll conducted between May 28 and June 2 shows that apart from urban dwellers, 63 percent of Kenyans nationwide say they are unable to pay their rent on time.

79 percent say they can no longer remit money to dependents back home while 75 percent have been unable to pay formal and informal loans.

68 percent are unable to buy adequate gas/kerosene/charcoal while 67 percent are unable to adequately pay for utilities like electricity and water. 67 percent are unable to buy medicine.

“The poll further shows that most people are unable to make ends meet as they did before before causing them immense psychological stress & restlessness. The resounding cry from Kenyans in this poll is clear, ‘WE CANT BREATHE!’ Please ease the pressure on our necks and allow us to breathe,” the researchers said.

More people feeling that the Coronavirus pandemic presents a personal finance dilemma at 41 percent while 35 percent still feel the pandemic presents both a personal health and personal finance dilemma and those who deem the virus from a primarily health perspective has risen from 8 percent to 16 percent.

54 percent of employed Kenyans also stated that they are facing financial challenges because their salaries have been reduced while 47 percent of all Kenyans intimated that they are currently depending on some sort of food donation or the other from well wishers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently outlined some measures to cushion Kenyans against the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus/Covid-19 outbreak. Among them was the reduction of VAT from 16 percent to 14 percent. However, 72 percent of Kenyans interviewed by the pollsters say they have not benefited from the reduction.

81 percent of Kenyans feel anxious and stressed about what is happening. 68 percent feel confused while 36 percent feel mistreated.

“It’s for this reason than consumption of news regarding Coronavirus has somewhat reduced with 78 percent saying they find news on the pandemic stressful while 48 percent find it confusing,”they added.

According to the poll, the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe the President are still the two Kenyans trust the most to give reliable news/information about COVID-19.

