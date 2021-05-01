735 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded in the Last 24 Hours as Fatalities Reach 20

Health Cabinet Secretary has today announced 735 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 5,758, bringing the total number of tested samples to 160,053.

President Kenyatta earlier today lifted the measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic, leading to speculation that the curve could be flattening.

Unfortunately, 20 people lost their lives to the virus in the period, bringing the death toll to 2,744. On a positive note, 244 people have been discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 108,789.

