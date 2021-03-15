731 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 731 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,513 samples were tested. Total confirmed cases in the country are now at 113,967.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,373,839.

191 patients have ideally recovered from the disease, 166 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 25 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 88,596.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1,918.

678 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,129 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 109 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. 14 patients are on observation.

24 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in general wards.

The county distribution is as follows: Nairobi 541 cases, Tharaka Nithi 42, Machakos 39, Kiambu 26, Kajiado 18, Mombasa 18, Meru 9, Nyeri 5, Makueni 5, Nakuru 4, Garissa 3, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Murang’a 2, Narok 2, Nyamira 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kisumu 1, Mandera 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1, Kirinyaga 1, Bomet 1 and Wajir 1.,

