704 Test Positive for Covid-19 as 756 Others Recover

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 704 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the tally 241,134, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The cases were from a sample size of 6,776 with a positivity rate of 10.4 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 2,421,633.

The CS also noted that five patients had succumbed to the disease on diverse dates, pushing the death toll to 4,800.

He also confirmed that 1,815 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,053 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

A total of 147 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 104 of whom are on ventilatory support and 33 on supplemental oxygen. 10 patients are under observation.

Another 771 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with709 of them in general wards and 62 in High Dependency Units.

Fortunately, 756 patients have recovered from the disease with 689 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 67 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 229,762 of whom 186,591 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 43,171 are from various health facilities.

Vaccination Update

A total of 2,874,858 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 2,080,483 while second doses are 814,375.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 39.1 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent while females are at45 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.0 per cent,” CS Kagwe said.

