Only 70 MPs To Be Allowed Into Parliament As Speaker Justin Muturi Sets Strict Measures Over Coronavirus

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has set strict rules for 349 members of Parliament (MPs) as sittings resume on April 14.

The 27 guidelines are meant to safeguard the legislators as the novel COVID-19 continues to spread.

The MPs are expected to deliberate on the stages of the 2020 Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill containing proposals on revenue collection.

Only 70 lawmakers will be allowed into the chambers with priority being given to those who register.

Clerks will notify the MPs via text or any other means when the house is to sit.

“The notification will require MPs to register their desire to attend the particular sitting,” Muturi said.

This will allow the members observe social distancing.

Away from the 70 seats which will be assigned a number, the speaker has also reserved six seats for the majority leader, minority leader, deputy Speaker, majority and minority whips and a member scheduled to move any business on the order paper.

Once the house is in session, the members will not be allowed to consult unless very necessary.

Further, they will not be allowed to change seats or move close to one another, the Speaker or the clerks.

“Upon vacation of a seat by a member, prompt disinfection of the seat, table, electronic system, microphones and the chamber tablet will be undertaken by the relevant officers before the seat is occupied,” the speaker states.

Two members’ lounges and the dining hall will act as waiting areas for MPs looking to in participate in the proceedings.

Here, he says, a record of the lawmakers present will be taken.

Again, public galleries and diplomatic box will only be occupied by technical staff facilitating the sitting.

Muturi did however, encourage all MPs and parliament employees above the age of 58 or with underlying health conditions to work from home.

He also cautioned pregnant women and lactating mothers against attending the sittings.

On Tuesday, Parliament submitted a list of 50 MPs and staffers it wants tested for coronavirus.

The aforementioned are said to have interacted with Rabai MP William Kamoti who contracted the disease from Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi.

Among those who will be subjected to the test and mandatory quarantine are members of the House Committees on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) and Delegated Legislation, where Kamoti sits.

