70 Anestar Boys Students Kicked Out of school After Breaking into Girls’ School

70 Anestar Boys High School Form Four students have been kicked out of school for breaking into Anestar Precious Girls Secondary School yesternight.

The students who are currently sitting for their KCSE Exams will henceforth be required to organise for a place to stay as they write the remaining exams.

The school will not allow the students from accessing the boarding area.

Earlier, 10 boys had been nabbed at the girls’ school. 60 others, Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said, were arrested as they attempted to sneak back to school on Friday morning.

Officers from Githioro Police Station responded to screams coming from the girls’ dormitory.

The police presence in the school didn’t scare the defiant boys who kept loitering in the dormitory.

This forced one of the officers to fire a round of ammunition in the air to scare them away.

“The arrested were placed in custody at Dundori Patrol Base, pending further action,” the DCI said.

