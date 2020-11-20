7 Teenage Girls Reported Missing After Receiving Call From American Number (Video)

Seven teenage girls have allegedly gone missing from November 14.

The 16-year-old girls left their homes on the night of the aforementioned date after receiving a call from an American number.

In a video shared by one of the victims on social media, one of the girls has been identified as Shanise Ndunge Muoka.

The call was for an opportunity to audition for an undisclosed role. The call was made from +176896663236.

It is said that the girls were last seen in Komarock, Nairobi with a Caucasian male.

Others have indicated that the girls were seen enroute to Mombasa.

According to Ndunge’s cousin, the girls could have been sex trafficked.

Wadau hapa kuna ngori pic.twitter.com/k5NdoRbehX — Arson Wenger (@BlackBarmitzvar) November 20, 2020

The family is seeking help from Kenyans to help find the girls who have not turned up for 6 days now.

They are also seeking help from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help locate the teenagers.

In September, US Trafficking in Persons Report 2020, placed Kenya in the list of countries with the worst human trafficking trends in the world.

The report indicated that Finland and Somaliland are some additional countries of origin of victims while Ethiopia, Namibia, Thailand, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Netherlands and Rwanda are additional destinations.

Kenya, is on the other hand, used as a transit point for the new entrants.

In another report released in October, 17 transit routes used to smuggle victims through Kenya from other countries were identified.

They included Busia, Nambale, Rongo and Malaba (western Kenya bordering Uganda), Garissa, Moyale, Mandera, Kismayo, Liboi and Marsabit (North Eastern Kenya bordering Somalia and Ethiopia), Mwingi and Isiolo in the eastern part connected to the northern frontier. Others routes identified are Isebania, Namanga, Kwale, Taveta and Mombasa (connecting Kenya to Tanzania).

