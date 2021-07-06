7 Succumb, 400 Test Positive For Covid-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 400 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,068 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 186,453.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 1,989,066 with the country’s positivity rate now at 7.9%.

Sadly, 7 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 3,607.

Also,354 patients have recovered, 259 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 95 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 129,165 out of whom 93,650 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,515 are from various health facilities.

Read: Close To 1.5 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Even As 277 Test Positive

1,133 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 5,387 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program.

113 patients are in the ICU, 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 46 on supplemental oxygen. 37 patients are under observation.

185 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 163 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU)

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 155, Kilifi 43, Uasin Gishu 34, Siaya 21, Kiambu 19, Busia 18, Mombasa 16, Kisumu 13, Nyamira 11, Nakuru 11, Narok 6, Kwale 5, Marsabit 5, Murang’a 5, Nyandarua 4, Nyeri 4, Kisii 4, Homa Bay 4, Bomet 3, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, Kitui 3,Kericho 2, Migori 2, Machakos 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Embu 1, Turkana 1, West Pokot 1 and Garissa 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu