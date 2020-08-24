7 People Killed As Lorry Rams Into Roadside Traders Along Eldoret-Webuye Highway

Seven people were killed on Monday afternoon after a lorry rammed into traders at Kaburengu along Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The lorry with faulty brakes is said to have hit a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) before crashing into a group of traders at Kaburengu market.

At least 14 other people were injured during the incident.

Those who died include individuals who were selling vegetables on the roadside.

Kakamega County Police Commander James Ngetich confirmed the accident saying the lorry, which was carrying gravel, was heading towards Webuye.

The injured were rushed to Webuye Referral Hospital.

